How an Editorial Assistant's Experience in Publishing Inspired THE OTHER BLACK GIRL

Zakiya Dalila Harris is a former editorial assistant at Knopf Doubleday, who drew upon her experiences in the world of publishing for her debut thriller, THE OTHER BLACK GIRL.

Named a Most Anticipated Book of 2021 by Time, The Washington Post, Harper's Bazaar, Entertainment Weekly and many more, the book is about the tension that unfurls when two young Black women meet against the starkly white backdrop of New York City book publishing.