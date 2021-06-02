1 Dead, 1 Injured In Shooting At SoCal Fire Station

An off-duty firefighter walked into a fire station in Los Angeles County and shot two firefighters, killing one and critically injuring the other before driving home and killing himself with a self-inflicted gunshot.
(6/1/21)
A fire at the Acton home of an off-duty firefighter suspected of fatally shooting a firefighter and critically injuring another..
One firefighter was killed and another was critically injured in a shooting at a fire station in Agua Dulce Tuesday, and the gunman..