Daughter Of Firefighter Killed In Agua Dulce Shooting Graduates High School, Fellow Firefighters Attend

Dozens of firefighters Thursday night attended the high school graduation of the daughter of Tory Carlon, the L.A.
County firefighter who was killed in a shooting at an Agua Dulce fire station earlier this week.
