Sacramento city employees celebrate Progress Pride flag raising at the Capitol

IT IS THE FIRST DAY OF PRIDEMONTH AND IS ALSO THE FIRSTTIME THAT THE NEW RAINBOW FLAGREPRESENTING THE LGBTQ PLUSCOMMUNITY AS FLYING ABOVESACRAMENTO CITY HALL FOX 40WAS THERE FOR THE OFFICIALFLAG RAISING CEREMONY THISMORNING.

THIS YEAR WHAT'S BEENKNOWN AS PRIDE FLAG IS NOW THEPROGRESS PRIDE FLAG DONNINGSOME ADDITIONAL COLORS,INCLUDING PINK BLOCK BROWN,LIGHT BLUE AND WHITE AND ANARROW SHAPE REPRESENTING THECOMMUNITIES OF COLOR ANDTRANSGENDER.I RECENTLY CAME OUT AS ANDI SAW THAT THERE WAS ACEREMONY BEING HELD AND I WANTTO COME AND SHOW MY SUPPORT IHOPE WE CAN JUST PUT OURDIFFERENCES ASIDE ALL JUST GETALONG.CEREMONY INVITING CITYEMPLOYEES WAS ALSO HELD FORTHE FIRST TIME AT CITY HALLTODAY IN AN EFFORT TO PROMOTEINCLUSIVITY IN THE WORKPLACETHAT FOG WILL STAY HIGH ABOVECITY HALL THROUGH THE FIRST OFJULY.

