Poor housing conditions leaves mom, six kids without home

A Fort Myers mom says she doesn't have a stable place to call home, all because she spoke up about poor living conditions at her old apartment complex.

YOU MAY REMEMBER CHARLISA(Shar-Lisa)HOOD FROM PREVIOUS STORIESWE'VE DONE ON THE LAGO DEL SOLAPARTMENT COMPLEX....IN FORTMYERS.AS RECENTLY AS *YESTERDAY...HOOD *STILL LIVED THERE...BUTSHE HAD TO LEAVE AFTER BLOWINGTHE WHISTLE ON THE SUBSTANDARDLIVING CONDITIONS THERE.FOX 4'S ROCHELLE ALLEYNE CAUGHTUP WITH MS. HOOD TO SEE WHERESHE IS TODAY...AND SHARE WHAT*YOU CAN DO TO HELP HER.00-24000-1015-21235-245((Charlisa Hood//Looking for newplace to live))"I don't regret what I did. I'mglad I spoke up."

I’mglad I spoke up."FROM HER TEMPORARY HOME ATAMERICA’S BEST...A FORT MYERS MOM SAYS SHE HOPESTHE WORST IS BEHIND HER...((Charlisa Hood//Looking for newplace to live))"It’s better, but it’s hard.

Thebetter part is because we outtathere is because we’re not in aplace of our own."((show drone footage ofroad....cut to standard aptshots))SHE’S REFERRING TO THE LAGO DELSOL APARTMENTS IN FORTMYERS...WHERE SHE AND HER SEVENKIDS LIVED...FOR SEVERAL YEARS.((Charlisa Hood//Looking for newplace to live))"If this landlord had beenfixing stuff like she wassupposed to then we probablywould have still been there."{WIP}((MAY 2021))Rochelle: "Hi!"Woman: "I’m gonna have to askyou guys to leave the property."Rochelle: "Okay!"A FOX 4 INVESTIGATION FOUND THATHOOD’S UNIT...WAS IN POORCONDITION...((WHOOSH))((SHOW DOCS/PICS))IT WAS SO BAD THAT IT FAILEDBACK-TO-BACK PUBLIC HOUSINGINSPECTIONS EARLIER THIS YEAR.WHEN COMPLEX MANAGEMENT FAILEDTO FIX THE PROBLEMS...PUBLICHOUSING CANCELLED ITS CONTRACTWITH THEM FOR THE UNIT...ANDSTOPPED PAYING THE BULK OF RENT.((Charlisa Hood//Looking for newplace to live"My landlord was really angry.She continued to torture me thewhole time I was there."BECAUSE OF THE CANCELLEDCONTRACT...HOOD AND HER KIDS HADTO MOVE OUT BY MAY 31...ANDTHEY DID...BUT NOW THEY’RE INNEED OF A NEW PLACE THAT TAKESPUBLIC HOUSING VOUCHERS.((Charlisa Hood//Looking for newplace to live))"I need a four-bedroom,two-bathroom.

I need a landlothat’s going to fix whatevergoes wrong in the home.

If it’smy part I’m more than happy tofix it, but if it’s your partplease fix it."RIGHT NOW...HOOD SAYS SHE’SGETTING HELP FROM A LOCAL AGENCYTO COVER THE COST OF THE HOTELWHILE THEY WAIT...BUT SHE’S NOTSURE HOW LONG THAT MONEY WILLLAST.BUT DESPITE THE CIRCUMSTANCES...SHE’S ENCOURAGING OTHERS AT THECOMPLEX WHO ARE FACING SIMILARCONDITIONS TO STEP UP AND SPEAKOUT.((Charlisa Hood//Looking for newplace to live))"A lot of people keep quiet.

Ifit’s going to keep a roof oveyour head then you keep yourmouth closed.

But when the roofover your head becomes unsafeand dangerous to your kids, youcan’t keep your mouth closed anylonger."AND TO MS. HOOD’S POINT...ITAPPEARS THAT OTHER PEOPLE INTHAT COMPLEX *ARE DEALING WITHSIMILAR ISSUES...THE HOUSING AUTHORITY FOR THECITY OF FORT MYERS HAS RELEASED2019 DATA THAT SHOWS OUT OF 171H-U-D INSPECTIONS AT THATCOMPLEX...56 UNITS FAILED ATLEAST ONE INSPECTION...AND 11 OFTHOSE FAILED TWICE.

WE ARE STILLWAITING ON DOCUMENTATION TO SHOWIF THE TENANT OR THE OWNER WASLISTED AS "AT FAULT" FOR THOSEFAILED INSPECTIONS.

WE'RE ALSOWAITING FOR INSPECTION DATA FOR20-20 AND 20-21.IN LEE COUNTY, ROCHELLE ALLEYNE,FOX 4.