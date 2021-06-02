Rescued baby elephant splashes around in mini-paddling pool at wildlife sanctuary

This is the adorable moment a rescued baby elephant cooled off at the end of a hot day by splashing around a mini-paddling pool at a wildlife sanctuary in Thailand.

The excited three-year-old jumbo named Taabsela dipped her body in the water to enjoy the refreshing bath in Uthai Thani province on March 24.

Her caretaker from the country’s government-run Doi Pha Muang Wildlife Sanctuary said that Taabsela was separated from her herd last year when she was only three-months-old and was rescued by National Park officers.

She's been recovering at the center ever since but will be released into the wild when she’s ready.