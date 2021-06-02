Chaos as thousands attempt to collect 'herbal cure' for COVID-19 in eastern India

Chaotic scenes in Andhra Pradesh, eastern India, as thousands attempted to collect a herbal treatment said to "cure" COVID-19.

Chaotic scenes in Andhra Pradesh, eastern India, as thousands attempted to collect a herbal treatment said to "cure" COVID-19.

Footage from May 20 shows police struggling to hold back the thousands who arrived in Nellore to collect the herbal treatment.

On May 31 the state's government gave the green light for the use of traditional medicine to treat COVID-19 patients.

The herbal medicine is made using turmeric, cumin, nutmeg, pepper and honey.