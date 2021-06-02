Skip to main content
Saturday, June 5, 2021

Little dog has genius way of exiting swimming pool

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
This little dog was filmed testing out her inventive way to exit a swimming pool.

Melissa Sims filmed her dog make her way out of the pool using the skimmer basket.

Sims said: "She gets out of the pool using the skimmer basket as a doggie door and walks the rim until she gets in the deck to shake.

I told her not to jump on the rocks because her fans didn't like it." This footage was filmed in Johnston City, Illinois on May 28.

