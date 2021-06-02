Little dog has genius way of exiting swimming pool

Melissa Sims filmed her dog make her way out of the pool using the skimmer basket.

This little dog was filmed testing out her inventive way to exit a swimming pool.

This little dog was filmed testing out her inventive way to exit a swimming pool.

Melissa Sims filmed her dog make her way out of the pool using the skimmer basket.

Sims said: "She gets out of the pool using the skimmer basket as a doggie door and walks the rim until she gets in the deck to shake.

I told her not to jump on the rocks because her fans didn't like it." This footage was filmed in Johnston City, Illinois on May 28.