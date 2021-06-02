Top 10 Best Punk Rock Guitar Riffs of All Time

For this list, we'll be ranking the most memorable and genre defining riffs from the world of punk rock.

These iconic punk anthems feature some of music's most unforgettable guitar riffs!

These iconic punk anthems feature some of music's most unforgettable guitar riffs!

For this list, we'll be ranking the most memorable and genre defining riffs from the world of punk rock.

Our countdown includes "Ruby Soho", "I Wanna Be Your Dog", "Blitzkrieg Bop", and more!