Coachella scheduled to return in April 2022 in California

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival will be held April 15 - 17 as well as the 22 - 24 of next year.

THIS WEDNESDAY MORNING.COACHELLA, ONECALIFORNIA’S LARGEST MUSICFESTIVALS, IS MAKING A COMEBACK.THE ’COACHELLA VALLEYMUSIC AND ARTS FESTIVAL’ WILL BEHELD APRIL 15TH -THROUGH 17TH ASWELL AS THE 22ND THROUGH 24TH OFNEXT YEAR.COACHELLA HAS BEENPOSTPONED OR CANCELED SEVERALTIMES THROUGHOUT THE COVID-19PANDEMIC.ADVANCE TICKET SALES FORTHE 20-22 FESTIVAL START JUNE4TH.HOWEVER -- THE LINEUP OFMUSICAL ACTS HAS NOT YE