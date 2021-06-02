Vaccines in numbers: Three-quarters of UK adults have had first dose
Government data up to June 1 shows that of the 65,658,949 jabs given in the UK so far, 39,585,665 were first doses – a rise of 108,507 on the previous day.

Some 26,073,284 were second doses, an increase of 338,565.