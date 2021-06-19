Covid jab ‘super Saturday’ as London stadiums transformed into giant clinics

Thousands of Covid-19 jabs are being administered after stadiums and football grounds in London were transformed into mass vaccination centres.

Giant jab clinics have been set up at the Olympic Stadium, Stamford Bridge, Tottenham Hotspur FC, Charlton Athletic FC, Selhurst Park and Crystal Palace Athletics Centre.

Chelsea FC had 6,000 Pfizer vaccines to administer on Saturday, with the jab being offered to all adults over the age of 18 yet to receive a first dose, as well as those awaiting a second Pfizer dose.

The “super pop-ups” are expected to attract thousands of young Londoners on “super Saturday” who are now eligible to receive their first Covid jab.