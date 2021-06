Pres. Biden Speaks on 100th Anniversary of the Tulsa Massacre

'My fellow Americans, this was not a riot.

This was a massacre.'

— Pres.

Biden speaks from Tulsa on the 100th anniversary of the white supremacist attack that killed hundreds of Black Americans and destroyed 1,000+ businesses and homes.

