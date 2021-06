President Biden marks Tulsa race massacre in emotional speech

President Joe Biden has marked the 100th anniversary of the massacre that destroyed a thriving black community in Tulsa.Mr Biden's commemoration of the deaths of hundreds of black people killed by a white mob a century ago came amid the current national reckoning on racial justice."We can’t just choose what we want to know, and not what we should know," said Mr Biden.

“I come here to help fill the silence, because in silence wounds deepen.”