6 Great Ways to Celebrate Pride Month

Get out to a parade or event in your area.

Pride is happening this month in cities all over the world.

Check out local events guides to see when and where you can join others to celebrate.

Get educated.

Celebrating Pride in June goes back to the 1969 Stonewall Riots in NYC, which spawned the gay rights movement.

Support LGBTQ+ artists and culture.

Cities of all sizes have vibrant LGBTQ+ communities.

Your purchase power goes a long way to supporting local artists that are a part of these communities.

Take stock of your own company's LGBTQ+ inclusivity.

Beginning a dialogue with LGBTQ+ co-workers is great way to understand how to maintain an inclusive work culture.

Donate or volunteer to local LGBTQ+ organizations.

Local LGBTQ+ organizations often do important work with homeless and trans youth, as well as moving the equality needle in your community.

Become an advocate or ally.

Sometimes the best support is simply a welcoming heart and an open mind.