Dr. Anthony Fauci Denies Being, ‘Muzzled’, by Trump Administration.
Newly-public emails reveal that Dr. Anthony Fauci had little patience for claims that Trump was restricting him from talking about COVID-19.
Within 3,200 pages of emails between January and June 2020, Dr. Fauci was asked if he’d “been muzzled” by the former president.
Dr. Fauci’s relationship with Trump was a constant source of speculation throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
Among those who questioned if Fauci was being censored was Thomas Murray, a nuclear/aerospace engineer.
The news media is reporting that the White House has muzzled you.
Is that true?
… let me know if I should stay silent or become noisy, Thomas Murray, via 'New York Post'.
Dr. Fauci adamantly responded to Murray that he had “not been muzzled.” .
Please stay silent since I have not been muzzled.
I will be on multiple TV shows tomorrow and was on FOX this AM.
No one is censoring me, Dr. Anthony Fauci, via 'New York Post'.
When asked a similar question by Mark Jay Shlomchik, Dr. Fauci affirmed that he always says “exactly what [he wants] to say based on scientific evidence.” .
I say exactly what I want to say based on scientific evidence ... I could not possibly be more public about this.
No censor.
No muzzle.
Free to speak out, Dr. Anthony Fauci, via 'New York Post'