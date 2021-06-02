Dr. Anthony Fauci Denies Being ‘Muzzled’ by Trump Administration

Newly-public emails reveal that Dr. Anthony Fauci had little patience for claims that Trump was restricting him from talking about COVID-19.

Within 3,200 pages of emails between January and June 2020, Dr. Fauci was asked if he’d “been muzzled” by the former president.

Dr. Fauci’s relationship with Trump was a constant source of speculation throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Among those who questioned if Fauci was being censored was Thomas Murray, a nuclear/aerospace engineer.

The news media is reporting that the White House has muzzled you.

Is that true?

… let me know if I should stay silent or become noisy, Thomas Murray, via 'New York Post'.

Dr. Fauci adamantly responded to Murray that he had “not been muzzled.” .

Please stay silent since I have not been muzzled.

I will be on multiple TV shows tomorrow and was on FOX this AM.

No one is censoring me, Dr. Anthony Fauci, via 'New York Post'.

When asked a similar question by Mark Jay Shlomchik, Dr. Fauci affirmed that he always says “exactly what [he wants] to say based on scientific evidence.” .

I say exactly what I want to say based on scientific evidence ... I could not possibly be more public about this.

No censor.

No muzzle.

Free to speak out, Dr. Anthony Fauci, via 'New York Post'