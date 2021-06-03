Ollie Robinson apologises for offensive tweets

Ollie Robinson apologises after historical tweets he sent which used racist and sexist language surfaced on the day he made his Test debut against New Zealand.He asserts he was going through a difficult time in his life and he didn't know the tweets were still there, as he would otherwise have deleted them.
England cricketer Ollie Robinson 'ashamed' by historic racist and sexist tweets
Daily Star
Bowler Ollie Robinson took 2-50 on his England Test debut against New Zealand, but the 27-year-old's day was overshadowed after a..