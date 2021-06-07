Ollie Robinson given no assurances about England future after investigation

Ollie Robinson received no guarantees about his England future from head coach Chris Silverwood after the seamer was indefinitely suspended from international cricket pending the outcome of a disciplinary investigation.Robinson, now 27, issued an apology for racist and sexist tweets he posted in 2012 and 2013, when he was in his late teens, that were unearthed and shared online on the day he made his Test bow versus New Zealand at Lord’s.