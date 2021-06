Elon Musk's Tesla begins recruiting for leadership and senior roles in India: Report | Oneindia News

Tesla Inc.

Has begun recruiting for leadership and senior level roles in India, according to several media reports, as it gears up to break into one the world’s biggest emerging car markets.

The California-based maker of electric vehicles is recruiting for positions including a head of sales and marketing, and a head of human resources reportedly.

