Gautam Gambhir Foundation guilty of hoarding FabiFlu Covid vaccine: DGCA| Delhi HC | Oneindia News

The Drugs Controller General of India has found the Gautam Gambhir Foundation guilty of stocking, procuring and distributing Fabiflu medicine in an unaurthorised manner to the COVID-19 patients, the Delhi High Court was informed on Thursday.

