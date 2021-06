Start of a heating trend today with only a few showers out west in the mountains and valleys

THE START OF HOTTER WEATHERKICKS IN TODAY WITH ONLY A FEWSHOWERS AND STORMS OUT WEST INTHE HIGH COUNTRY.WE'LL SEE HIGHS TODAY RUN INTOTHE 80S FROM COLORADO SPRINGS TOPUEBLO AND FARTHER OUT EAST INTOTHE PLAINS.WHAT LIMITED RAIN WE'LL HAVETODAY WILL STAY OUT WEST IN ANDAROUND THE MOUNTAINS AND SANLUIS VALLEY.DRY SKIES ARE EXPECTED FROM I-25TO THE PLAINS DESPITE EASTERLYUPSLOPE WINDS IN THE AFTERNOON.WE'LL BE CLEAR AND CALM TONIGHT.SUNNY SKIES AND HOTTER AIR KICKIN FRIDAY WITH EVEN HOTTER AIRBY SATURDAY.COLORADO SPRINGS WILL HAVE AHIGH OF 86 FRIDAY AND 89 ONSATURDAY, PUEBLO WILL BE IN THE90S BOTH DAYS.WE'LL SEE A COLD FRONT SATURDAYNIGHT THAT WILL MAKE SUNDAY ABIT COOLER, BUT WE'LL ALSO SEEISOLATED SHOWERS ANDTHUNDERSTORMS IN AND AROUND THEMOUNTAINS.NEXT WEEK STARTS DRY FOR MOSTAND QUICKLY HEATS UP THROUGH THEMIDDLE OF THE WEEK.BOTH DAYS.WE'LL SEE A COLD FRONT SATURDAYNIGHT THAT WILL MAKESUNDAY A BIT COOLER, BUT WE'LLALSO SEE ISOLATED SHOWERS ANDTHUNDERSTORMS IN AND AROUND THEMOUNTAINS.