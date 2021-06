Warmer & brighter today with afternoon showers and storms

Patchy dense fog this morning will erode through the early morning, and we'll actually have sunshine to start our day!

Clouds will fill in this afternoon and we'll see showers and storms over the mountains move south and east into the I-25 corridor through the daytime.

A few storms could be strong to severe today, mainly along or especially east of I-25 in the late afternoon.

If we do see severe weather, large hail and strong winds are the main concerns.