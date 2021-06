More heat with showers and s'torms

THE WEEKEND, TOO.AND THAT'S GOING TO FEEL ANOPPORTUNITY OF SEEING SOMESHOWERS AND ALSO SOME STORMS SOHERE'S A LOOK AT WHAT YOU NEEDTO KNOW.FIRST THINGS FIRST.GET READY FOR ANOTHER HOT ONEACROSS METRO DETROIT.WE'RE IN THE HUMIDITY WHETHER WEHIT THE 90s OR NOT.AT TIMES IT WILL FEEL LIKE THE90s THROUGHOUT THE AFTERNOON ANDA CHANCE OF STORMS.I'M THINKING STORMS ARE POSSIBLETODAY BUT THEY WILL BE EXPECTEDTOMORROW.WE HAVE A COLD FRONT AND ADISTURBANCE THAT'S GOING TO ROLLTHROUGH THAT COULD IGNITE THEATMOSPHERE.THEN A REFRESHING CHANGE.THE HUMIDITY THAT'S OUTSIDERIGHT NOW, WE'RE GOING TO GETRID OF THAT.IT'S GOING TO BE WARM.WE'LL JUST LOSE THE HUMIDITY ANDALSO THE HEAT INDEX.82 DEGREES OUTSIDE RIGHT NOW.IT FEELS LIKE 84 BECAUSE THERE'STHE HEAT AND DEW POINT IS AT 67.THAT'S AIR THAT YOU CAN FEELWHEN YOU STEP OUT.RADAR IS FAIRLY QUIET FOR NOWBUT WE'RE EXPECTING SHOWERS ANDMAYBE EVEN STORMS THAT COULDFLARE UP IN THE AFTERNOON.STATIONARY BOUNDARY IS KIND OFPARKED OVER THE STATE CURRENTLY.THIS ALONE IGNITES INSTABILITYIN THE ATMOSPHERE AND PRODUCESSHOWERS AND STORMS BUT IT WILLGET SOME ENHANCEMENT ORASSISTANCE BY MEANS OF THE UPPERLEVEL DISTURBANCE THAT'S GOINGTO SWING A COLD FRONT IN OURDIRECTION.THAT'S GOING TO GIVE US A BETTERSHOT OF PICKING UP STORMS FORTOMORROW.TEMPS WILL CLIMB TO THE UPPER80s TODAY.IT WILL FEEL LIKE THE 90s WHENYOU FACTOR IN THE HEAT INDEX SOPREPARE YOURSELF FOR THAT.MAKE SURE YOU HAVE THE SUNSCREENON AND YOU CAN STAY OUT IN THEHEAT AND THE AFTERNOON.SHOWERS AND STORMS ARE APOSSIBILITY THIS AFTERNOON BUTONCE AGAIN INTO THE DAYTOMORROW, TAKING A BETTER SHOTAT SEEING SOME OF THOSE STORMSROLL THROUGH METRO DETROIT.SOME OF THOSE STORMS COULDPRODUCE SOME HEAVY RAINFALL ANDTHE SEVEN-DAY FORECAST SHOWS WEHAVE AN OPPORTUNITY FOR RAIN ANDSTORMS TODAY AND SATURDAY ANDTHEN AFTER THAT, THE COLD FRONTIS DONE AND CHECK OUT THEDIFFERENCE.WE'LL DRY THINGS UP AND GET THESUNSHINE BACK AND THE HUMIDITY