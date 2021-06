Bradley 10pm Part 1 Weather FOrecast 6-27-21

ACADIANA LATE THIS AFTERNOON.

ATROPICAL EASTERLY WAVE ISSPINNING OFF THE COASTLINE WHICHIS HELPING TO SENDROUNDS OF MOISTURE OUR WAY.DEEP CONVECTION REMAINS OFFSHOREAND HAS KIND OF STOLE SOME OFTHE INSTABILITY FROM WORKINGINLAND, BUT REGARDLESS, IT HASBEEN ANOTHER DAY OFDODGING THOSE SHOWERS ANDSTORMS.SCATTERED ACTIVITY WILL REMAINPOSSIBLE THROUGH THE OVERNIGHTPERIODSO I HAVE RAIN CHANCES AT 30%.OVERNIGHT LOWS WILL BE FALLINGBACK INTO THE LOWER TO MIDDLE70S.

WE GET READY TO DO IT ALLOVER AGAIN ON MONDAY WITH AHEALTHY SCATTERINGOF SHOWERS AND STORMS. AND WITHA GOOD AMOUNT OF LOW- LEVELMOISTURE CONTINUING TO BE INPLACE, SOME LOCALLY HEAVYDOWNPOURS COULD BE POSSIBLEWHERE SOME AREASPICK UP A QUICK 1-2" OF RAIN.HIGH TEMPERATURES WILL TOP OUTIN THE MIDDLE 80S.

WE'LL BEFIGHTING SCATTERED ACTIVITY ONTUESDAY AS WELL WITH RAINCHANCESSITTING IN THE 50-60% RANGE.THOSE TYPICAL AFTERNOON SHOWERSAND THUNDERSTORMS WILL REMAINPOSSIBLEON WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY.HUNTER BOYNTON FROM MAURIC