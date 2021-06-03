Venus Missions approved by NASA to inspect the reason for its inhospitable ambience | Oneindia News

Two new missions to Venus have been given a go-ahead by NASA via the agency's Discovery Program.

The first mission DAVINCI+ stands for Deep Atmosphere Venus Investigation of Noble gases, Chemistry and Imaging Plus.

It would analyse the atmosphere to determine how it formed and evolved.

The second mission is called VERITAS or Venus Emissivity, Radio Science, InSAR, Topography, and Spectroscopy.

This would map the surface of the planet to understand how it turned out to be so different from Earth.

Get more information on the previous possibility of life on Venus: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0O66b1BOtoA #NASA #VenusMission #SisterPlanet