Here Are Some of the Best Beaches in the World

Here Are Some of the, Best Beaches in the World.

Summer is here and air travel is back in swing all over the world.

These 10 beach destinations are sure to scratch that summer travel itch.

1.

, Tunnels Beach, Kauai, HI, USA.

2.

, Monterosso Al Mare, Italy.

3.

, Anse Source d 'Argent, Seychelles.

4.

, Clifton Beach, South Africa.

5.

, Tangalle Beach, Sri Lanka.

6.

, Praia Dona Ana, Portugal.

7.

, South Beach, Miami, FL, USA.

8.

, One Foot Island Beach, Cook Islands.

9.

, Black Sand Beach, Iceland.

10.

, Zlatni Rat Beach, Croatia