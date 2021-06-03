10 Most Expensive Lego Video Game Characters To Unlock

The stud prices for some of these characters can get ludicrous, especially for games aimed at kids!
In this video, we're looking at Lego video game characters that are ridiculously expensive to unlock.
Our list includes Professor Dumbledore “Lego Harry Potter: Years 1-4” (2010), Yoda (Ghost) “Lego Star Wars II: The Original Trilogy” (2006), Lord & President Business “The Lego Movie Videogame” (2014), Cyborg Superman & Thanos “Lego Batman 3: Beyond Gotham” (2014) & “Lego Marvel’s Avengers” (2016) and more!