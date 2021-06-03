Black Widow Movie (2021)

Black Widow Movie (2021) Trailer - Plot Synopsis: In Marvel Studios' action-packed spy thriller "Black Widow," Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises.

Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger.

Directed by Cate Shortland starring Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh, David Harbour, Rachel Weisz, O.T.

Fagbenle, Ray Winstone, Olivier Richters, William Hurt release date July 9, 2021 (in theaters and on Disney Plus with Premier Access)