Elephant escapes scorching Indian sun by taking a long, cold shower

This elephant escaped the sun's heat by taking a long, cooling shower in southern India.

Filmed in Mayiladuthurai, Tamil Nadu, the elephant is seen covering itself in mud to protect its skin from the sun.

Further clips show the animal relaxing in a large shower.

A supervisor instructs the elephant to exit but the animal refuses and continues to enjoy the cool water.

This footage was recorded on June 2.