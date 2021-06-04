Aerial footage of sinking cargo ship feared to trigger marine disaster off Sri Lankan coast

Fears over a marine disaster grow after a fire-struck cargo ship carrying large quantities of chemicals has begun to sink.

Aerial footage from June 2 shows smoke rising from the partially submerged MV X-Press Pearl off the coast of Colombo.

The vessel caught fire on May 20 when it was waiting to enter the city's port.