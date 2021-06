Summerfair returns to Coney Island this weekend

Summerfair is back at Coney Island this weekend after the pandemic caused the fair to be a drive-thru event last year.

A SUMMER TRI-STATE TRADITION RETURNS TO CONEY ISLAND. YOU'LL FIND DOZENS OF ARTISTS AND VENDORS... ALL WEEKEND LONG... AT "SUMMERFAIR." IT'S A MUCH-NEEDED RETURN TO NORMAL FOR OUR LOCAL ARTS COMMUNITY AFTER THE PANDEMIC STOPPED THE FESTIVITIES LAST YEAR. HUNDREDS OF ARTISTS RETURN TO CONEY ISLAND THIS WEEKEND FOR SUMMERFAIR.

THE 3-DAY ARTFESTIVAL FEATURES ARTISTS,MUSICIANS AND VENDORS FROM THETRI-STATE AREA AND ACROSS THECOUNTRY - SOME AS FAR ASARIZONA AND NEW MEXICO.

YOU'LLFIND ARTWORK, JEWELRY,HANDMADE SOAPS, CLOTHING, YOUNAME IT.

SUMMERFAIR STARTEDBACK IN 1968 IN MOUNT ADAMS ASA SMALL ART FESTIVAL AND HASBOUNCED AROUND ACROSS THE CITYUNTIL FINDING A PERMANENT HOMEAT CONEY ISLAND.

THE FESTIVALWAS CANCELED LAST YEAR BECAUSEOF THE PANDEMIC, SO THIS ISREALLY ONE OF THE FIRST IN-PERSON SHOWS THAT MANY VENDORSHAVE BEEN AT IN A LONG TIME.SUMMER FAIRS RUNS FRIDAY 12-7,SATURDAY 10-7 AND SUNDAY 10-5TICKETS ARE $10 AT THE GATE,WHICH INCLUDES PARKING.