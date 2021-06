Google issues apology after search shows Kannada as 'ugliest language in India'| Oneindia News

Google's recent answer to a query has sparked outrage, After Kannada appeared as the answer to a query in Google on the ugliest language in India.

The Karnataka government said it would issue a legal notice to the tech leader.

Google quickly removed Kannada as the ugliest language in India and apologised to the people saying the search result did not reflect its opinion.

#Kannada #Google #Kannadigas