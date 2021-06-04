Hardee's Stars for Heroes | Morning Blend

Your favorite restaurantswe have, Jack KEMp servesPhase three Star, a franchGlad to have you on our shCarly.

Thank you so much fthe company either.

I mighbeen doing this for severais officially underway rigright.

Yeah.

So it startsbeen doing for about ninecharities that are associaand Stand Up and Play.

Andspecifically Canines for Wa great program helping miveterans.

So I just love tbrand is involved in offerwe got started here this myour service.

And it doesimagine that's why you havrestaurants under your fraWhen you when, you know, areally, it's a family is rpeople that likes to takeand to take care of the coin.

So, um, leaving the miworks, How can we help, hoof it?

Yeah, absolutely.

Sthe Tampa Bay Area, there'donate a dollar or more, ybuy something any food orweb sites for the two natilike talking about that thwonderful dogs.

It's a verWe were fortunate enough ldid this to be able to raibuy two dogs.

So those dogit takes over two years toour general manager that rIt's an amazing facility.these dogs really do helpwith sort of the invisibleobsessed with dogs.

And soam and I couldn't couldn'tWell, Jack, such a treat tthis morning.

If people waabout the program, we've bwebsite, Hardy's dot com.place to go?

That's the eaYou can do a lot there.

Yofolks.

We're also hiring ayou can also make an effor