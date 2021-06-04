Returning to the Office? Prepare Your Dog With These Expert-Backed Tips

Returning to the Office?, Prepare Your Dog With These Expert- Backed Tips.

As COVID-19 case numbers decline and vaccination rates rise, more and more people are beginning to venture back into the office.

.

For many, this means having to leave your loyal canine companion at home.

.

Here are six expert-backed tips to help prepare your dog for your inevitable office return.

1.

Start acclimating your dog to their new schedule now, as they thrive on a consistent routine.

.

2.

Associate independent moments with high-value, long-lasting treats.

.

3.

Practice leaving them alone in the house and gradually increase the amount of time you’re gone.

.

4.

Create a space in your house where your dog can feel safe, secure and comfortable.

5.

Desensitize your dog to departure cues such as keys jingling or putting your shoes on.

.

6.

Don’t make a big fuss out of saying goodbye and hello.

Wait until they’re calm to greet them.