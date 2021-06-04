The Health Secretary said “tough” rules were needed on international travel in order to protect the progress made by the vaccine programme.Matt Hancock, asked by reporters on Friday whether Britons were being asked to sacrifice a holiday abroad in exchange for greater freedoms at home, said: “Ultimately we are very cautious on international travel because we want to protect the success and the progress that we’ve made."
Matt Hancock: Tough rules needed on international travel
