Saturday On JP Roofing FAN N'ATION (JUNE 5) – PROMO
Saturday On JP Roofing FAN N'ATION (JUNE 5) – PROMO

Hold on to your terrible towel…it’s the Best of JP Roofing FAN N’ATION!

It’s gonna be the greatest collection of Pittsburgh sports stories ever made!SATURDAYS at 7:30 PM ON KDKA/CBSN and 11 PM ON PGH CW