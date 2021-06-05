Drone captures hundreds of migrant boats stored in Dover

Inflatable dinghies are being used by migrants to cross the Channel from France.

This clip shows hundreds of migrant boats being stored at a warehouse complex in Whitfield near Dover.

Nearly 600 migrants have attempted to cross it in the past 72 hours.

The footage was filmed on May 12.