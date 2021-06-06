Canadians join anti-COVID-19 restrictions rally in Montreal

More than a thousand people marched in downtown Montreal, Canada, on Saturday (June 5).
They protested against public health restrictions that remain in place to tackle the spread of coronavirus.
More than a thousand people marched in downtown Montreal, Canada, on Saturday (June 5).
They protested against public health restrictions that remain in place to tackle the spread of coronavirus.
More than a thousand people marched in downtown Montreal, Canada, on Saturday (June 5).
They protested against public health restrictions that remain in place to tackle the spread of coronavirus.
The peaceful protesters marched from Health Canada's office to Jarry Park.