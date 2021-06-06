Portland celebrates 77th D-Day anniversary, the island was harbour for small shipd

This area was used as one of the ports for the small ships.

In this clip filmed on June 6, Portland residents remember the 77th D-Day anniversary with a memorial service on the Dorset coast.

In this clip filmed on June 6, Portland residents remember the 77th D-Day anniversary with a memorial service on the Dorset coast.

This area was used as one of the ports for the small ships.

Portland Harbour was an embarkation point for personnel camped in Marshalling "Area D".

It also housed a port workshop, a field hospital, and a prisoner of war cage for enemies captured in Normandy.