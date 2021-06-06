Harry and Meghan welcome baby daughter and name her Lilibet ‘Lili’ Diana

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are celebrating the arrival of their baby daughter, who they have named Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor.Meghan gave birth to her second child on Friday, June 4, at 11.40am at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in California.The baby – a younger sister for the Sussexes’ two-year-old son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor – weighed 7lb 11oz.A statement from the couple’s press secretary said: “It is with great joy that Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, welcome their daughter, Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, to the world."
Why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle called baby Lilibet in sweet nod to The Queen
