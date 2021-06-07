Michaela Coel: I did not expect so many to identify with I May Destroy You

Michaela Coel has said she did not expect so many people to identify with her Bafta-winning series I May Destroy You.The programme won best mini-series at Sunday’s Bafta television awards, while Coel also won in the leading actress category for her role in the hit show.The series tells the story of a woman rebuilding her life after a sexual assault.Speaking after the ceremony, Coel said the series “really helped me get past some troubling stuff”.