Treasure Coast Triathlon in Fort Pierce

The Treasure Coast triathlon took over Fort Pierce on Sunday morning.

THE RACE STARTED WITH AQUARTER MILE SWIM, FOLLOWED BYA 12 AND A HALF MILE BIKE RIDECOURSE, AND THEN EDNED WITH A3 POINT 2 MILE RUN TO THEFINISH LINE.

300 PEOPLEPARTICPATED IN THIS TRIATHLON,AND IT ALSO HOSTED HIGH SCHOOLATHLETES COMPETING IN THE USATRIATHLON STATE CHAMPIONSHIPFOR THE CHANCE TO GO TONATIONALS.

GAME ON DELIVERSEVENTS ALL OVER THE STATEFLORIDA AND WHILE THESE TYPESOF WORKOUTS MAY SEEM EXTREMETO SOME, ITS HOW THEPARTICPANTS FEEL AT THE ENTHAT MATTERS THE MOST.WILLIE SAVOIE- THEY LIVE FORIT.

WE DOHAVE A LOT OF FIRST TIMERS ANDONCE THEY DO IT, THEY GETHOOKED.

THEYPEOPLE, I THINK.

BUT THEYENJOY IT SO MUCH.

I JUST LOVMAKING THEM HAPPY.THERES A LOT OF GOLF COU