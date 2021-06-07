CUPRA heads to Dakar for the second round of the all-electric racing series

The great Extreme E electric adventure reaches its second round, the Ocean X Prix, taking place the weekend (29-30th of May) at the mythical Lac Rose in Senegal.

The ABT CUPRA XE team will compete with a winning mentality and the target of scoring as many points as possible.

Despite the series of incidents in the first round of the Extreme E season, The ABT CUPRA XE team finished the first round with 13 points, enough to place the team in seventh position in the championship.

It was the prize for the strength and spirit of improvement shown, and never giving up in the face of adversity.