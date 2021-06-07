Trending: Prince Harry and Meghan announce the arrival of baby girl, Sinead O'Connor retiring from recording and touring, and Ca

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex ask for donations over gifts for newborn daughter
Bang Media International Limited
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have asked those who were wishing to send their baby daughter Lilibet 'Lili' Diana a gift to instead..
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have asked those who were wishing to send their baby daughter Lilibet 'Lili' Diana a gift to instead..
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have confessed that their baby daughter, Lilibet Diana, is "more than they could have ever..