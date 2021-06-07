Credit: In The Know Wibbitz

TikTok's latest astrological trend involves calculating your Juno sign

People on TikTok are calculating theirJuno sign to find their astrological soulmates.You probably best know Juno by her Greekcounterpart, Hera the wife of Zeus (Jupiter inRoman mythology) and queen of the gods.When Juno was seduced by Jupiter, her twinbrother, she married him.

Jupiter had numerousaffairs, but she still remained loyal to him.

ThusJuno is symbolic of our relationship needs.Whichever sign passed throughJuno on your astrology birth chart isallegedly your soulmate's sign.Here’s how to find your Juno sign.1.

Go to astro.com.2.

Click "Free Horoscopes" in the navigation.Then select "Extended Chart Selection”.3.

Enter your birth information.(Date of birth, location, etc.).4.

Go to "Chart Drawing Style." Thenselect "Astrodientst w.

Asteroids”.5.

Find "Juno" in your chart wheel.

Whicheverzodiac sign is listed is your Juno sign