WEB EXTRA: Jeff Bezos Announces He'll Go To Space Aboard Blue Origin Flight in July

Jeff Bezos, who was Valedictorian of Miami Palmetto Senior High, told the audience at his graduation ceremony he dreamed of the day when mankind would colonize space, and that dream is another step closer to become reality as he announced Monday, he will be aboard the first crewed flight of the New Shepard, the rocket ship made by his space company, Blue Origins.
Jeff Bezos to Fly Into Space on July 20
The Wrap
