Global Edition
Monday, June 7, 2021

Hundreds march through Japanese capital protesting against Tokyo Olympics

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
Duration: 00:42s 0 shares 1 views
Hundreds marched through the Japanese capital protesting against Tokyo Olympics.

Footage from June 6 shows the demonstrators outside Tokyo Metropolitan Government Building.

At the Tokyo Government headquarters, medical workers who led the march expressed anger toward Governor Yuriko Koike.

