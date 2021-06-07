Jake Paul Survives 8 Round Exhibition With Floyd Mayweather

Jake Paul Survives 8 Round Exhibition With Floyd Mayweather.

On Sunday, 26-year-old YouTube star Logan Paul... ...survived an 8 round exhibition fight... ... against 44-year-old retired legend Floyd Mayweather.

Paul entered the ring 34½ pounds heavier and 6 inches taller than the undefeated Mayweather.

.

No winner was announced, as exhibition bouts have no judges.

.

In another 8 round exhibition bout, former NFL star Chad Johnson... .

...suffered a knockdown in round 4 against mixed martial artist and bare-knuckle fighter Brian Maxwell.

In an official middleweight bout, Luis Arias defeated Jarrett Hurd... ...in an upset via split decision.

In a light-heavyweight bout, Badou Jack defeated Dervin Colina... ...via referee stoppage in the fourth round.

.

Colina was a short-notice replacement for Jean Pascal... ...who dropped out of the fight following a positive drug test