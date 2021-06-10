Logan Paul vs Floyd Mayweather Generated $50 Million in Sales

Last weekend, YouTuber Logan Paul took on professional fighter Floyd Mayweather in a highly-anticipated eight-round match.

The exhibition fight saw a record one million sales on Showtime and Fanmio in the United States.

Those sales alone generated $50 million in revenue.

Mayweather’s deal saw him earn 50 percent of the pay-per-view sales, putting him at about $25 million in earnings.

In addition, Mayweather received a flat fee of $10 million for the fight and $30 million in sponsorships.

My nickname is ‘Money’ for a reason... I worked extremely hard for years and years to get to a certain level.

A level where we can start calling everything an event … They say, ‘It’s not all about the money.’ Well, your kids can’t eat legacy.

The patches on my trunks, [earned me] $30 million alone, Floyd Mayweather, via ‘Mirror’.

Paul’s deal earned him 10 percent of the pay-per-view sales, which came out to be about $5 million.

He also earned a flat fee of $250,000 and is believed to have landed a significant sponsorship.

In a podcast episode, Paul did not contradict his co-host who claimed he was earning at least $10 million total for the fight.