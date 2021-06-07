Biden Administration Expands Blacklist of Chinese Companies

The 'Wall Street Journal' reports that President Joe Biden expanded a prohibition on Americans investing in Chinese companies.

Adding more businesses to a blacklist that has angered Beijing and caused distress among investors.

On Thursday, Biden signed an executive order which brings the total number of Chinese companies banned from receiving American investment to 59.

According to the 'WSJ,' the order shows the Biden administration's willingness to continue some of former President Trump's hard-line policies on China.

Many of the companies added to the list are associated with major state-owned companies and other businesses named on the earlier blacklist.

Multiple companies tied to the state-owned Aviation Industry Corporation of China... ...and two financing affiliates of Huawei Technologies were reportedly among those added to the list.

The order comes as the Biden administration conducts a broad review of its China policy.

Which reportedly includes what to do with tariffs and other trade measures put in place by former President Trump.